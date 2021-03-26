SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,471.89% and a negative return on equity of 272.97%.

SenesTech stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,122. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

