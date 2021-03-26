SelfWealth SMSF Leaders ETF (ASX:SELF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

SelfWealth SMSF Leaders ETF (ASX:SELF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Sunday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from SelfWealth SMSF Leaders ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$38.00.

