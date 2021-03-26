Selfkey (KEY) Price Up 29.3% Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $95.97 million and $35.47 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,318,195,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

