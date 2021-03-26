Select Equity Group L.P. Invests $413,000 in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 216,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in EVO Payments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 480,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,245.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,183 in the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.55. 2,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

