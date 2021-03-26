Select Equity Group L.P. Has $321,000 Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.61. 577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,122. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Insiders have sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.