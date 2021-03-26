Select Equity Group L.P. Has $27.53 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 427,161 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.67. 134,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,888,895. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $277.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

