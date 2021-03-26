Select Equity Group L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Select Equity Group L.P. cut its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Heska were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,318,000 after buying an additional 139,109 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 815,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,305,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heska by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSKA stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.40. 759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.16. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

