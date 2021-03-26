SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Insider Linda Kristjanson Buys 1,137 Shares

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) insider Linda Kristjanson bought 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$27.69 ($19.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,481.26 ($22,486.61).
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$17.34.
About SEEK
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.