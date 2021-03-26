SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Insider Linda Kristjanson Buys 1,137 Shares

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) insider Linda Kristjanson bought 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$27.69 ($19.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,481.26 ($22,486.61).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$17.34.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

