Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $78.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,715,858 shares of company stock worth $288,232,527 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

