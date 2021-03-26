Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €71.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.79 ($84.46).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €64.05 ($75.35) on Friday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.96 and a 200 day moving average of €67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.47.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

