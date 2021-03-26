Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.89 ($84.58).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €64.05 ($75.35) on Friday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

