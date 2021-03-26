Scotiabank Lowers Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JWEL. CIBC decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$36.89 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.53%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.