Scotiabank Increases George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to $117.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on George Weston from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

WNGRF opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29. George Weston has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $86.39.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

