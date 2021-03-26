Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

