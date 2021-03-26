Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.25 EPS.

NYSE SAIC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.89. 378,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,207. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

