Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

SAIC stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $67.29 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

