Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $95.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Science Applications International has a one year low of $67.29 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

