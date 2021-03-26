Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 72,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $73.27.

