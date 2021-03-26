Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $9,657,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $53.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

SRRK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

