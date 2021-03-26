Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SBSNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

