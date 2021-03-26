ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $792.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ScanSource by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ScanSource by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

