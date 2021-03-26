Sapience Investments LLC Raises Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 607,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,386,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after buying an additional 4,314,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ChampionX by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,092 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $29,477,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 48,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

