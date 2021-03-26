Sapience Investments LLC Purchases 10,650 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Valvoline worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

