Sapience Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,450 shares during the quarter. EQT comprises about 1.4% of Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sapience Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of EQT worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. 127,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,876,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

