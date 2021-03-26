Sapience Investments LLC Grows Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up about 1.7% of Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,015. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,011.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

