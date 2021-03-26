Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.91 Per Share

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.9061 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21.

Sanofi has a payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sanofi to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

