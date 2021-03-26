Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.91 Per Share

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.9061 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21.
Sanofi has a payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sanofi to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.
Shares of SNY opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
About Sanofi
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.
