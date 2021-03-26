Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives C$12.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.70.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40.

Shares of SSL traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.60. 170,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.00 and a current ratio of 36.22. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.01 and a 12-month high of C$14.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.60.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.