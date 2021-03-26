Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $31.37. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

