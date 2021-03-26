Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 5.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $30.14. 8,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 778,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

