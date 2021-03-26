Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $18.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SABR. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 9.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

