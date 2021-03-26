Ruff One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a total market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00025851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00049705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.97 or 0.00644295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00063723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00024028 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

