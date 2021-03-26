Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

