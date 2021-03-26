Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €600.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €600.00 ($705.88) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €623.00 ($732.94) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €560.00 ($658.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €557.25 ($655.59).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €555.60 ($653.65) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €536.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €479.60.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

