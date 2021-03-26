Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €49.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.57 ($52.43).

FRA DWNI traded down €1.47 ($1.73) during trading on Thursday, reaching €38.94 ($45.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,521 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €39.93 and a 200 day moving average of €42.22. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

