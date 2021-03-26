Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

RROTF opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Roots has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.65.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

