Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

RROTF opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Roots has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.65.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

