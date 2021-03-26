Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. CX Institutional increased its position in Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $33.91 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

