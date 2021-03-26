ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RKWBF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ROCKWOOL International A/S stock opened at $397.75 on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $448.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.24.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

