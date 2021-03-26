River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 88,620 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,620 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.31% of Manchester United worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth $8,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,000 after acquiring an additional 530,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manchester United alerts:

NYSE:MANU traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.