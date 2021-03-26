River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 29,620 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,620 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Momo were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momo in the first quarter valued at $3,130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Momo by 16.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 297,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Momo by 68.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 105,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,306. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

