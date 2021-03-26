River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $2.67 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 894,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 361,626 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

SWN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 175,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,611,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

