River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,878 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.60% of Qiwi worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Qiwi by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 216,547 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Qiwi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 971.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 139,705 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 239,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 109,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

QIWI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Qiwi plc has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $636.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

