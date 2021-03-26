Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Five Below worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Five Below by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.69. 6,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,438. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.52. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

