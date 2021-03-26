Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 4,655 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Toro by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The Toro by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

NYSE:TTC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $103.43. 121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.42.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $167,888.73. Insiders sold a total of 36,442 shares of company stock worth $3,552,696 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.