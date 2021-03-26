Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of The Ensign Group worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after buying an additional 268,932 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after acquiring an additional 133,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,803,495. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $93.87. 964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,429. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

