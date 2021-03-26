Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 604,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.01. 61 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,785,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,258 shares of company stock worth $279,476. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

