Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,573 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of RXN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. 2,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.