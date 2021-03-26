Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 16,243 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.44% of Provention Bio worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 167,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Provention Bio by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of PRVB stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,250. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $712.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

