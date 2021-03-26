Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 6,374 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

