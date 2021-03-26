Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Lantheus worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lantheus by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 251.41 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $65,820 and have sold 40,267 shares worth $740,935. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

