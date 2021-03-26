Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,984 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Hamilton Lane worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $48,618,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

